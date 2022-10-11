More Than Pink Walk draws 3,000 attendees to Werner Park

Breast cancer survivors and supporters attended the More Than Pink Walk in person over the weekend after the event took a two-year hiatus.

The walk is an annual fundraiser hosted by Susan G. Komen, a national group that focuses on helping breast cancer patients.

This year's event was held at a new location — Werner Park in Sarpy County. It used to start at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

The Saturday event, which offered 1- and 3-mile walks, drew about 3,000 participants. Being back in person was inspiring and powerful, said , said Jennifer Redmond, state executive director of Susan G. Komen.

"It was just awesome to celebrate survivors. That's what the event is all about," she said. "It's paying tribute to our survivors, thrivers and also to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to breast cancer."

The event brought in $175,000 through donations and sponsorships. Redmond said the organization expects to hit its goal of $200,000 as donations continue to trickle in.

Money raised goes toward research and community programs. Some examples include a breast care helpline and financial assistance for individuals undergoing treatment, Redmond said.

The event has been around in the Omaha area for more than 25 years. Previously known as Race for the Cure, organizers changed the name — and format — to More Than Pink in 2019. The shift was made to emphasize the organization's research efforts.

"It reiterates our commitment to take action in the fight against breast cancer," Redmond said. "Komen definitely has a focus on all stages of breast cancer, all types of breast cancer. And, really, the ultimate vision of Komen is a world without breast cancer."