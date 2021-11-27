Morleys cite support of teachers and health care workers with Goodfellows donation

Jim and Kathy Morley have great appreciation for how education can improve people’s lives.

As the parents of two daughters — one of whom works in special education in Omaha Public Schools and another who is a volunteer with Fort Calhoun Community Schools — and grandparents of four public school students, Kathy, a retired educator, and Jim, a retired city planner and consultant, know the value of a well-rounded education.

“Education is the future,” Jim, 75, said, adding that education helps student think critically, seek out facts and have knowledge in a variety of fields. “We just think that a broad education is so important for people.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted schools’ normal routines last year, the Morleys decided to allocate their $400 Goodfellows donation last year in honor of teachers and health care workers.

Jim said he and his wife’s support for health care workers came after seeing reports of those workers being mistreated during the pandemic.

“It just didn’t seem right to us. We’re trying to call attention to supporting public health,” Jim said. “If we all support it and think of others, then we’re all better off in our own individual lives.”