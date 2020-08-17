Most appear to be following Omaha mask mandate

“One thing that’s really good is it takes the weight off the individual companies having to enforce it themselves,” Bogatz said.

Powell said Leadbelly has only had a couple of problems since Tuesday. The restaurant has masks available for $1.

Powell said one group left Leadbelly after being told that they’d have to wear masks, even if they wanted patio seating. For the most part people have been good about keeping them on when they’re up and moving around.

“I have seen a few people walking to the bathroom without one and we usually just remind them,” Powell said. “There are some people who are unaware of the proper way to wear them, they don’t cover their nose, we try to kindly remind people to cover their mouth and their nose.”

Nancy Bohenkamp, owner of Harold’s Koffee House in the Florence area, said people are cooperating.

“Everybody’s behaving just fine,” she said. “There are a few people complaining about the masks because they think it’s going overboard, but everybody is cooperating.”

Some employees expressed frustration because, they say, their company isn’t enforcing the ban or is exempt from it.