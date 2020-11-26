Motherhood gives several Nebraskans a reason to be extra thankful this holiday season

My life has been enriched beyond all expectations by our community’s vibrant nonprofits. The people who comprise them work tirelessly to lift all of us up, whether it is an organization dedicated to children, health services, arts and culture, education, nature preservation or community-based foundations. These organizations are such a gift, and it has been my privilege and a dream come true to serve as a board member and volunteer for many of them.

I have always longed to be a mother. I am very close to my own, and dreamt of bringing a life into the world to love and to nurture, to teach and explore my love of nature with, and to show the value of building community, just as my mother did with me. There can be no greater calling.

We tried for many years, and I had almost given up hope when we received the good news. I had no idea that I would be giving birth during a global pandemic, but in April, we welcomed a new life into the world!

I am grateful for the cycle of life that is the way of the natural world. Many of us will say goodbye far too soon to someone precious that we lose to this virus and other tragedies. ... We will also welcome new lives into the world. It is up to all of us to cherish each moment and to remember how important it is to extend grace to each other through strong community.