Motherhood gives several Nebraskans a reason to be extra thankful this holiday season

What a year 2020 has been for all of us!
I was balancing work life and family life, all while growing another little human inside of me, when the pandemic hit.
I feel beyond fortunate that my industry, interior design, has thrived during COVID and I’ve been able to give families a little bit of happiness while sheltering in place. The trend continues as more people than ever seem to be investing in their spaces.
And who’s to blame them? Home is where we are spending most of our time. Home is a place where first memories are made; a place of restoration and safety; a place for relaxation at the end of a long day. Home is a feeling of relief as you walk through the front door — and so much more.
It’s been a blessing to have some much-needed time at home with my family as well. There were days when I just didn’t know if I could balance it all, but there also were days when I choose to slow down and enjoy time with my husband, Eric, and our nearly 3-year-old daughter.
“The Great Pause” from working, so to speak, came abruptly on July 26, when my second child, Elijah Christopher Otte, made his entrance.
My water broke at home around 1:15 p.m. that Sunday. By 1:45 p.m., my husband and I were at Methodist Women’s Hospital. At 2:49 p.m., Elijah made his appearance.
And my heart grew twice the size with love.
Bringing Elijah home is one of my favorite memories of the year. His big sister, who was at our home with her Grandma during our hospital stay, was eagerly preparing to meet her baby brother.
She greeted us with the biggest smile, a handpicked flower from our front yard, and more “oohing” and “ahhing” than you can imagine. Riley cuddled baby Elijah, sang and read to him, showed him his room, and assured him, “I’m a good big sister here to take care of you.”
The two months that followed were pure bliss. As a business owner, it can be hard to take time off, even for the birth of a child. But this time around, I was able to indulge in complete “mommy” mode, taking care of my two babies and completely tuning out of the world.
Elijah came into the year of 2020 with so much fury and strength, and reminded me of the strength I have within; something we could all use a reminder of right now.
His birth story and my maternity leave will be a time I will forever be grateful for, yes even in the year of 2020.
— Courtney Otte
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for two extraordinary gifts and the realization that they are both deeply connected.
My life has been enriched beyond all expectations by our community’s vibrant nonprofits. The people who comprise them work tirelessly to lift all of us up, whether it is an organization dedicated to children, health services, arts and culture, education, nature preservation or community-based foundations. These organizations are such a gift, and it has been my privilege and a dream come true to serve as a board member and volunteer for many of them.
I have always longed to be a mother. I am very close to my own, and dreamt of bringing a life into the world to love and to nurture, to teach and explore my love of nature with, and to show the value of building community, just as my mother did with me. There can be no greater calling.
We tried for many years, and I had almost given up hope when we received the good news. I had no idea that I would be giving birth during a global pandemic, but in April, we welcomed a new life into the world!
I am grateful for the cycle of life that is the way of the natural world. Many of us will say goodbye far too soon to someone precious that we lose to this virus and other tragedies. ... We will also welcome new lives into the world. It is up to all of us to cherish each moment and to remember how important it is to extend grace to each other through strong community.
This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the miracle that is my daughter, and I am thankful for each of you who will help me to teach her the power of building a strong community through gratitude.
— Polina Schlott
Because of the coronavirus, 10-year-old Josie Roeber has yet to meet her new brothers.
Isaac and Camden were born Oct. 27 at 33 weeks and two days, so they need to spend a few more weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Women’s Hospital.
Josie has all kinds of plans for the boys, mom Angela says, and is sure to be a mother hen.
“That’s probably been the most challenging and difficult part of the whole process,” Angela said. “Thank goodness for FaceTime. She reads the boys a story every night.”
Angela and her husband, Shawn, are the only ones who can visit the twins, who are doing great but are still trying to master drinking from a bottle. That’s exhausting for preemies, Angela said.
That’s why the Roebers, who live in Elkhorn, are so grateful for the transparent masks handed out to NICU parents. It’s the next-best thing to going maskless, they say.
“It not only makes us feel more at ease knowing Isaac and Camden can see both Shawn and I, it makes things easier for us as parents to see they are eating properly,” Angela said. “We’re not trying to look over another mask that you can’t see through.”
Thanks to the generosity of Methodist Hospital Foundation donors, the NICU has received 432 clear masks. About 20 have been handed out in the past few weeks.
Sheri Kimmey, a clinical nurse educator at the NICU, came up with the idea.
“I was rounding in the NICU, and at that time we had a baby who had been with us for 18 weeks,” she said. “And for whatever reason, my first thought was, ‘This baby has never seen her mother’s full face.’”
After doing some research, she decided on the ClearMask brand and approached the Methodist Foundation for help.
Kimmey said seeing their parents’ faces is critical for a baby’s development. She’s passionate about her work and wants the little ones at Methodist Women’s Hospital to get the best start possible.
“If we can provide these masks to our families and have any, even if it’s small, positive impact on outcomes for these babies and their families,” she said, “it is totally worth it.”
— Marjie Ducey
