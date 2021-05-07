Mother's Day weekend in Omaha could be a little rainy

It's looking like part of Mother's Day weekend will be damp in the Omaha metro area, and not from the happy tears cried by moms who are showered with gifts.

Spotty rain could move in Saturday morning. That could become steady rain from the afternoon into the evening, said Corey Mead, a meteorologist at the Valley office of the National Weather Service.

Sunday morning also could be wet, Mead said, but things should dry out by the afternoon. The showers could linger across parts of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska into Sunday afternoon, he said.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from an inch to an inch and a quarter, Mead said, with higher amounts south of the Omaha metro area into southwest Iowa. Mead estimated that Omaha will get half an inch to an inch of rain.

"Depending on exactly what the storm track is, it could be a little bit more, a little bit less," he said.

Temperatures on Saturday likely will be in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunday could be a little cooler, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds Sunday will be from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph, Mead said.

"It's not going to be an ideal day," he said, "but it does look like it will be dry Sunday afternoon."