Motorcycle crashes minutes after rider flees from Bluffs police

One of two motorcyclists who rode through a field away from a Council Bluffs police officer crashed into a pickup truck a few minutes later, police said Monday.

Around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, a Bluffs police officer tried to stop two motorcycles on Frontage Road near 36th Street and West Broadway. When the officer turned on the police cruiser's lights and sirens, the two motorcycles went off the road and through a field, police said. The officer did not drive after them.

Around 4:30 p.m., a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck was reported at 26th Street and Avenue E, and emergency crews responded. Police determined that one of the motorcyclists who had driven away from the officer was on the motorcycle involved in the crash. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with serious injuries.

Several witnesses told police that the motorcycles were being ridden recklessly on Broadway and driving through people’s yards at high rates of speed.

The Council Bluffs Police Department's special operations-traffic unit is investigating the crash. People with information about what occurred may call 712-328-4948.