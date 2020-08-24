Motorcyclist dies at Omaha hospital after collision with semi

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after being taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition following a collision involving a semitrailer truck.

Bryan E. Wright of Omaha was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress but died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. near 132nd Street and Industrial Road.

According to Omaha police, a 2015 Freightliner was traveling northbound on 132nd and violated a red light. A westbound 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Wright struck the side of the trailer.

A northbound 2012 GMC Arcadia also was struck by debris from the motorcycle. No one was injured in the GMC.

The driver of the Frieghtliner, George F. Sansing, 44, of Belden, Mississippi, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide, police said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.