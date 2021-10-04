Motorcyclist dies early Monday in two-vehicle crash east of Benson area

A 34-year-old motorcyclist died early Monday in a two-vehicle crash on the Northwest Radial Highway east of the Benson area.

Pedro D. Flores of Omaha was pronounced dead at the crash scene near Northwest Radial and Nicholas Street, a police spokesman said. The driver of the second vehicle, Mark A. Simmons, 60, of Omaha, was not injured.

Investigators determined that Flores' motorcycle was heading south on the Northwest Radial about 5:45 a.m. Simmons' 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck was eastbound on Nicholas Street. Police said the pickup had been at a stop sign before continuing into the intersection, striking the motorcycle.

The Northwest Radial was closed in both directions between Hamilton and Cuming Streets to allow for the crash investigation. Investigators said Flores was wearing an approved helmet.

