Motorcyclist injured in three-vehicle crash in western Iowa

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County, Iowa, Saturday morning.

According to preliminary information from the Iowa State Patrol, Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera, 26, had stopped his Honda motorcycle on the outside shoulder of I-80 around 6 a.m. When Herrera attempted to merge back into the outside lane of traffic, he was hit from behind by a GMC Sierra driven by Shayne Songer of La Vista.

The impact caused Herrera to be thrown from his motorcycle onto the side of the road. The driver of the GMC lost control and hit a semi-truck in the inside traffic lane, which was driven by James Noyes of Craig, Nebraska.

Herrera was taken by helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. An update on his condition was not available. Noyes and Songer were not injured in the crash.