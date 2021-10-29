Motorcyclist killed in crash on Abbott Drive in Omaha

A motorcyclist was killed late Thursday in a crash on Abbott Drive near Gallup Drive in Omaha.

Omaha police were called to the area about 11:25 p.m. to investigate a crash that resulted in a person being pinned under a vehicle. Officers found that a northbound 2003 Honda CBR motorcycle had crossed into southbound traffic at Riverfront Drive and struck a 2020 Nissan Rogue.

The motorcyclist, Thomas L. Hostettor, 33, of Omaha, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, Troy Moore of Chanhassen, Minnesota, was not injured.