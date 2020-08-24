 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition after collision with semi
One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Monday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a semitrailer truck. 

The motorcyclist was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. The crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. near 132nd Street and Millard Avenue, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. 

The crash is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

