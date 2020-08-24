Motorcyclist taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition after collision with semi

One person was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition Monday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a semitrailer truck.
The motorcyclist was rushed to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. The crash occurred about 10:35 a.m. near 132nd Street and Millard Avenue, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.
The crash is under investigation by the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
