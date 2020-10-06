Motorcyclist taken to Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition after collision

One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision in midtown Omaha.

The injured person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a dispatcher with Douglas County 911. The collision between a motorcycle and a van occurred near 36th and L Streets about 10:45 a.m.

The collision took place in the eastbound lanes of L Street just east of 36th Street. First responders used a jack to lift the van off the motorcyclist.

Officers from the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit were called to the scene to investigate.

