Motorcyclists ride through Omaha to raise awareness, promote safety

Matt Grass doesn't remember the crash that left him with a host of broken bones including his ankle, hip and sternum.
But Grass is lucky. He's alive after a car collided with him while he was riding his motorcycle early last month.
His incident prompted other motorcyclists and local motorcycle clubs to gather Saturday for a ride to raise awareness of riders on the streets.
About 80 motorcyclists took off from Miller Park Saturday morning and headed south toward Sorensen Parkway for a ride that traversed many of the city's busiest intersections before heading back to a motorcycle club near 30th Street and Larimore Avenue.
Organizers of the event stressed "look twice, save a life." It's important, they said, for motorcyclists to exercise caution, but also for other drivers to be alert and bring a dose of patience.
So far this year, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has reported 17 motorcycle fatalities. That's just over half of the number of fatal motorcycle crashes reported during the same time last year.
Overall, the state recorded 34 motorcycle fatalities last year. Between 2016 and 2020, an average of 26 motorcyclists were killed in crashes, the department reported.
In the past week, a Grand Island man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Earlier in the week, a Lincoln man died when a motorcycle he was riding struck a curb and he was thrown off.
When you're in a car or other vehicle, motorcycles might appear to be farther away than they really are, said Bill Kovarik, administrator for the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.
"Everybody really needs to pay attention," Kovarik said. "All drivers, pedestrians, anybody on the road needs to pay attention to what they're doing and not be distracted."
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles offers classes to help motorcyclists learn to drive defensively, and ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Nebraska offers a comprehensive course on motorcycle safety.
Nathaniel Lee, an organizer of Saturday's event, said he was amazed at the turnout. Seeing the group of motorcycles several blocks deep along Sorensen Parkway was exhilarating.
Drivers should look twice, Lee said, repeating the event's slogan of "look twice, save a life." But motorcyclists also need to be aware of their surroundings.
In addition to promoting awareness on the roads, Lee said the event helps eliminate a stigma surrounding motorcycle riders. Many people, he said, assume that he's in a bike gang, but that isn't the case. He hopes the event can "shake the negativity."
Tyrika Houston, secretary of a local motorcycle organization, said clubs, especially in North Omaha, get a bad rap.
"We can come together and have a good time," Houston said.
Grass, who also helped with Saturday's event, said it was a great way to bring the motorcycle community together. Members of various motorcycle clubs and individual riders gathered in the club's parking lot to mingle, listen to the Husker game and eat lunch.
Grass said he's made it a priority to help his fellow riders — many of whom have shown him the same support as he recovers from the crash.
While some riders may drive recklessly, that isn't the case for the majority of the motorcycle community, Grass said. They'll continue to stress motorcycle awareness.
"We ride because we enjoy it," he said. "My biggest fear is not being able to ride again. If my passion's gone, how does that change me as a person?"
