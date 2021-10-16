Motorcyclists ride through Omaha to raise awareness, promote safety

Drivers should look twice, Lee said, repeating the event's slogan of "look twice, save a life." But motorcyclists also need to be aware of their surroundings.

In addition to promoting awareness on the roads, Lee said the event helps eliminate a stigma surrounding motorcycle riders. Many people, he said, assume that he's in a bike gang, but that isn't the case. He hopes the event can "shake the negativity."

Tyrika Houston, secretary of a local motorcycle organization, said clubs, especially in North Omaha, get a bad rap.

"We can come together and have a good time," Houston said.

Grass, who also helped with Saturday's event, said it was a great way to bring the motorcycle community together. Members of various motorcycle clubs and individual riders gathered in the club's parking lot to mingle, listen to the Husker game and eat lunch.

Grass said he's made it a priority to help his fellow riders — many of whom have shown him the same support as he recovers from the crash.

While some riders may drive recklessly, that isn't the case for the majority of the motorcycle community, Grass said. They'll continue to stress motorcycle awareness.