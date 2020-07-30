Motorist assist volunteer dies after being hit by car on Kennedy Freeway near Sarpy County line

A motorist assist volunteer was struck and killed Thursday on Kennedy Freeway just north of the Sarpy County line.

John Holcomb, 70, was helping another volunteer clear debris from the southbound lanes about 1:30 p.m. when he was struck, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

“Our hearts go out to John’s family and his friends, at this very hour, they are mourning his loss,” Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said at a 4:30 p.m. press conference at patrol offices in Omaha.

Holcomb began volunteering with the Metro Area Motorist Assist program in 2014, according to the Patrol. During those years, he logged thousands of miles on Omaha area roadways and assisted countless motorists, the agency said in a statement. Typically, volunteers' tasks include helping stranded motorists with gas or changing a tire, and clearing debris from the roadway.

Tim Weander, supervisor of the Nebraska Department of Transportation District for Omaha, said this was the first time in memory that a motorist assist volunteer had been killed. The program began in 1998 and over the years about 70 people have volunteered. The dangers of working along roadways has long been apparent to employees and volunteers alike, he said.