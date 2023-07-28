A mountain lion first identified Monday in southwest Omaha was spotted again early Friday relatively close to the location of the first sighting, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The mountain lion was documented on security video at 5:25 a.m. Friday near Interstate 80 and Mockingbird Drive. The location is about 1.4 miles from where the animal was recorded by a home security video at 4:15 a.m. Monday near I-80 and Q Street.

Wildlife professionals from Game and Parks and officers from the Omaha Police Department were monitoring the area where the cat was recorded Friday.

Game and Parks officials said Monday that it was difficult to determine the animal's age because the video was not well-lit. Male and female mountain lions are difficult to distinguish because they do not have differentiating markings that can typically be seen in photos or video.

It was not immediately clear Friday whether the new video had yielded any additional information about the animal.

Mountain lions found in the eastern part of the state are typically sub-adults who are looking for territory of their own. Dispersing males usually weigh 100 to 120 pounds, and dispersing females are typically 70 to 90 pounds. They can walk up to 20 miles a day.

The nearest established population of mountain lions is near Valentine, Nebraska.

According to Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion within the limits of a municipality will be killed, if it can be done safely, to protect the public.

Mountain lion attacks, however, are rare.

For more information about mountain lions in Nebraska, including the management plan and additional tips for what to do if you encounter one, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov and search "mountain lion management plan."

