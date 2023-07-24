The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission confirmed a mountain lion sighting Monday in southwest Omaha.
A mountain lion was recorded by a home security video at 4:15 a.m. Monday near Interstate 80 and Q Street and was reported to Game and Parks.
Law enforcement and wildlife professionals from Game and Parks and the Omaha Police Department have not been able to locate the mountain lion.
According to Game and Parks’ Mountain Lion Response Plan, a mountain lion within the limits of a municipality will be killed, if it can safely be done, to protect the public. Game and Parks is working with Omaha police to respond.
Anyone who observes a mountain lion in person or on video should contact local police or Game and Parks immediately.
Game and Parks reminds people that mountain lion attacks are rare. Find more information about Nebraska mountain lions, including the response plan and what to do if you encounter one, at OutdoorNebraska.gov; search “mountain lion management plan.”
