Mourners honor Lincoln police officer, Mario Herrera, who died two weeks after being shot

Hundreds of people, some waving flags while others wiped away tears, watched a blocks-long motorcade of law enforcement officers escort fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera home from Omaha on Monday.
Herrera, 50, died Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center, nearly two weeks after being shot while helping serve a warrant in Lincoln on Aug. 26.
He left behind a wife, four children and 330 Lincoln officers who had not buried one of their own since February 1968, when Officer George Welter died in a motorcycle crash.
Friends and co-workers were hopeful about Herrera's chances in recent days, until late Sunday, when word went out from family that his condition had taken a turn, said Brad Hulse, president of the Lincoln Police Union. He had undergone numerous surgeries and remained in critical condition for days.
Losing Herrera, Hulse said, feels like a "a punch in the chest." He and other officers spent Labor Day processing the loss of a man known for telling detailed stories, often the same ones, Hulse said, chuckling.
"My cubicle was right on the back side of his for three years," Hulse said. "Great guy. Funny. He had a great sense of humor."
Herrera was shot while helping a team serve an arrest warrant on a suspect in a homicide case. He was with the task force that day, in part, to help fellow officers communicate better with suspects who speak Spanish.
"Sadness does not begin to describe fully our community's sense of loss with the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said. "Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family's profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags be flown at half staff until sunset on Sept. 11 and said Herrera's "service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."
The officer's family was with him when he died overnight, loved ones said in a post on the online site CaringBridge.com.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I have to pass on devastating news to all of you. At approximately 3:30 this morning, Mario died. Carrie and his 4 amazing children were able to be with him. I am at a loss for words as we try to process this. Please pray for Carrie, his kids and our entire family."
Police departments in Lincoln, Omaha, Ralston, Bellevue, Papillion and Scribner, sheriff's deputies from Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy Counties, and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol escorted Herrera's remains the 54 miles back to Lincoln.
His procession passed throngs of people gathered along local intersections and Interstate 80 overpasses. State Patrol trooper Miguel Del Toral, 27, of Omaha, brought his daughters Marilu, 3, and Michael, almost 2, to the corner of South 42nd and Grover Streets to pay their respects.
"It's a really great feeling to see that there are still people who support us," Del Toral said. "It's a terrible thing that happened, but maybe it can help bring us back together."
A few feet away, Tricia Domayer of Omaha, 50, held a blue flag and said she wanted officers, who she said sometimes feel under siege, to know that people have immense respect for the difficult job they do.
"I heard the news this morning, and I cried," she said. "I cried for his kids. For his wife. For his friends. For his fellow officers. Their lives are forever changed."
Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said he and his members ache for the Herrera family and for their colleagues with Lincoln police.
The Lincoln Police Department, in a statement, described Herrera as " an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer."
"It’s a good thing that we’re not used to this," Hulse said of losing an officer. "It’s just a matter of doing what we do. We’re still there for the family, and we will always be there for the family of Investigator Herrera."
Lincoln police plan a press conference Tuesday morning regarding Herrera.
Charges are likely soon in Herrera's death, with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office taking the lead in the investigation.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner told the Lincoln Journal Star last week that the evidence showed Felipe Vazquez, 17, fired the shot that hit Herrera in the chest. Herrera was not wearing a ballistic vest.
Here's how authorities describe what happened: Two men, Vazquez, 17, and Orion Ross, 19, climbed out of a window to flee the home where officers were serving the warrant near 33rd and Vine Streets in Lincoln. At least one of the men fired shots at officers while running away. Only Herrera was struck.
Both suspects face Lancaster County charges of escape and using a deadly weapon. Vazquez has also already been charged with possessing a stolen gun.
Lincoln police will be draping their badges with a black ribbon to honor Herrera.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.