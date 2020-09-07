Mourners honor Lincoln police officer, Mario Herrera, who died two weeks after being shot

"It's a really great feeling to see that there are still people who support us," Del Toral said. "It's a terrible thing that happened, but maybe it can help bring us back together."

A few feet away, Tricia Domayer of Omaha, 50, held a blue flag and said she wanted officers, who she said sometimes feel under siege, to know that people have immense respect for the difficult job they do.

"I heard the news this morning, and I cried," she said. "I cried for his kids. For his wife. For his friends. For his fellow officers. Their lives are forever changed."

Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said he and his members ache for the Herrera family and for their colleagues with Lincoln police.

The Lincoln Police Department, in a statement, described Herrera as " an exceptional investigator, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Empathetic, kind and utterly committed to serving victims and protecting his community, Mario was an exemplary human being who just happened to be a Lincoln police officer."

"It’s a good thing that we’re not used to this," Hulse said of losing an officer. "It’s just a matter of doing what we do. We’re still there for the family, and we will always be there for the family of Investigator Herrera."