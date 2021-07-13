Movie star visits Omaha, stokes interest in sister city link with Carlentini, Italy

Los Angeles-based actor Michael Cavalieri didn’t know what to expect when he visited Omaha after an invite from members of the local Italian-American community.
“Tumbleweeds and farmland?” thought Cavalieri, the writer, star and director of a new movie called “Ritornato.”
Instead, he found people like Charlie Venditte, a retired Omaha police sergeant, so welcoming and family-oriented that Cavalieri said it felt like they’d been friends for 30 years.
He broke bread with folks like Liliana and Ross Zito, who speak the language of Cavalieri’s own grandfather and can reminisce firsthand about the motherland.
Indeed, Cavalieri and his wife, Maria, discovered an entire Italian-American community that converged in the old Little Italy neighborhood for the four-day Santa Lucia festival, which celebrates traditions, food and history of a shared heritage.
“I was blown away,” said Cavalieri, whose family is rooted in the area from which most Omaha Italian families descended. “We’re the same in what we feel. I’m so blessed to be here and to represent, in some way, the Sicilian culture.”
While in town, Cavalieri hosted two showings to promote his movie “Ritornato,” which translates to “Returned” and is based on true events.
His visit served the larger purpose of stoking cultural appreciation — and the ongoing effort by local Italian-American groups to establish a sister city connection with the Sicilian town of Carlentini.
Carlentini is the place from which the majority of Omaha’s Italians came. It’s about 50 miles from the mountain town of Limina, where Cavalieri’s grandfather, Agatino Alibrandi, emigrated from in 1921 on his way to New York.
The movie’s narrative, scenery, family and cultural connections resonated with the locals, many of whom were in tears as they watched the main character set off to Limina to fulfill his dying mother’s wish to be buried alongside her father.
The journey and movie-making stirred emotions and led to discoveries that changed Cavalieri’s own life and career. He became so invested and engaged with the people and characters in his movie that he is writing a related TV series and continues to return to his ancestral land and pursue projects about his heritage.
“My message is clear: Never forget your roots, where you came from and the struggles of your ancestors,” Cavalieri said.
Likewise, Omaha Italian-American groups think a sister city connection with Carlentini will deepen understanding of their history and culture. Trips, student exchange programs and other activities typically grow from such sister city bonds.
Currently, Omaha has six sister cities: Shizuoka, Japan; Braunschweig, Germany; Siauliai, Lithuania; Naas, Ireland; Xalapa, Mexico; and Yantai, China. Omaha also has a sister city “friendship” with a region along the Normandy coast of France, including Omaha Beach.
The nonprofit Omaha Sister Cities Association promotes citizen diplomacy, enhances global awareness and brings like-minded people from sister cities to develop cross-cultural relationships through youth exchanges, family homestay and cultural events.
Al Vacanti of Omaha, who helped bring Michael Cavalieri to town, believes the visit led to increased excitement in the community about the possible sister city connection.
Vacanti has made the trip to the motherland himself. He choked up talking about how he felt a sense of home when he reached Sicily and whispered, “Nana, I made it.”
While Omaha’s three main Italian-American cultural groups (Santa Lucia Festival Committee, the American Italian Heritage Society and Sons and Daughters of Italy) are supporting the sister city effort, the application process is lengthy.
Meanwhile, connections already are being forged.
Sheri Kanger, who learned more of her heritage through her grandfather Alfio Ruma, said elementary teachers in Omaha and Carlentini are establishing a virtual pen pal program.
Kanger is part of the Sicula Italia foundation, a recently formed nonprofit whose mission is to bring Omaha and Carlentini closer through education and sports exchanges, travel and genealogy research. A sister city partnership should strengthen those efforts, she said.
