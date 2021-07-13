Movie star visits Omaha, stokes interest in sister city link with Carlentini, Italy

His visit served the larger purpose of stoking cultural appreciation — and the ongoing effort by local Italian-American groups to establish a sister city connection with the Sicilian town of Carlentini.

Carlentini is the place from which the majority of Omaha’s Italians came. It’s about 50 miles from the mountain town of Limina, where Cavalieri’s grandfather, Agatino Alibrandi, emigrated from in 1921 on his way to New York.

The movie’s narrative, scenery, family and cultural connections resonated with the locals, many of whom were in tears as they watched the main character set off to Limina to fulfill his dying mother’s wish to be buried alongside her father.

The journey and movie-making stirred emotions and led to discoveries that changed Cavalieri’s own life and career. He became so invested and engaged with the people and characters in his movie that he is writing a related TV series and continues to return to his ancestral land and pursue projects about his heritage.

“My message is clear: Never forget your roots, where you came from and the struggles of your ancestors,” Cavalieri said.