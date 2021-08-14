 Skip to main content
Movie theater, golf simulator room will be among amenities at Gretna senior living center
A new senior living facility is poised to open next year in Gretna.

The Brant, at 6991 S. 178th Plaza, will have 138 units: 74 for independent living, 44 for assisted living, and 20 memory care units.

The complex will offer on-site events, transportation and amenities including a "pub and club room," movie theater and golf simulator room.

An incentive offered to the first 10 residents making a deposit includes a name plaque for their unit entrance, a book club membership, a newspaper subscription and certain moving expenses.

The facility will be managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group, which oversees 46 senior care communities in seven states.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

