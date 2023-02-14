Following Tuesday's welcome rain, snowy weather lies ahead for the central U.S. as winds pick up and temperatures drop.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a potential for 2 inches to 5 inches of snow in the Omaha metro area Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Omaha and Lincoln sit along the dividing line between heavy and light snow, which makes it difficult to forecast snow totals, said Clint Aegerter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

"A small shift in storm track either direction could make a pretty big difference in snowfall amounts," he said.

No matter what happens with snowfall, winds will be strong, Aegeter said.

Driving conditions could quickly deteriorate early in the evening on Wednesday because of the potential for strong winds and snowfall picking up, he said. The highest chances for snow are overnight Wednesday.

The winds and snow also could affect the Thursday morning commute, he said. With temperatures dropping, wind chills could be below zero on Thursday morning.

Hazardous travel conditions are forecast for southeast Nebraska on Wednesday into Thursday because that area is expected to receive more snow than the metro area. The weather service is forecasting 3 inches to 7 inches of snow accompanied by strong winds near the Kansas and Missouri border.

In northeast Nebraska, the weather service has warned of a "flash freeze" potential overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning due to dropping temperatures and especially strong winds in that area. Farther north, blizzard conditions are possible along the Dakota-Minnesota border.

Temperatures improve over the weekend, but Saturday is forecast to be blustery. On Sunday, highs in Omaha could approach the 50s.

Tuesday's rain was welcome, given the ongoing drought. Omaha had received about two-thirds of an inch of rain by late afternoon.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023