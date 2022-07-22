Much of Douglas County gets some rain overnight; heat to kick in Friday and Saturday

Most of Douglas County got some much-needed rain overnight, but the heat will return Friday and especially Saturday.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield recorded .41 of an inch of rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Becky Kern said Friday morning. The weather service office in Valley recorded 1.06 inches.

"It was a nice bit of rain for how dry it's been," Kern said.

The northern half of Douglas County had the most rain, Kern said. A reporting station in Millard had only .08, and Sarpy County reporting stations also had less than .10 of an inch.

Small chances of rain are in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. Friday's high is expected to be in the upper 90s, with Omaha's temperature expected to be 97 at 6 p.m., around when the concert starts at Omaha's Memorial Park.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the area from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Saturday. The temperature could hit 100 Saturday, Kern said, and it will be very humid. Heat indices will range from 105 to 110, she said.

It should cool off Sunday, Kern said, when highs are expected to be in the mid-80s.

"It's not going to be a very feel-good day on Saturday," she said, "but there is some relief in sight."

Monday's high in the Omaha area is expected to be around 80.