The Metropolitan Utilities District is asking customers to temporarily limit outdoor water use following a water main break near NP Dodge Park Tuesday evening.

Starting Tuesday night and until further notice, the utility is asking customers to stop filling swimming pools, hosing down driveways, running decorative fountains and irrigating lawns unless for new sod.

According to a press release, MUD will also ask the City of Omaha and other municipalities to comply with water restrictions and curtail sewer flushing, lake filling, firefighting drills, street washing and other non-essential uses of water.

MUD said in the release the limitations are expected to be temporary until the repairs are made and the main can be returned to service.

The water main break near MUD's Florence Water Production Plant led to flooding and road closures on Tuesday evening. Traffic was blocked southbound at Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive.

Crews worked to restore water pressure in the area as some customers experienced low or no water flow.