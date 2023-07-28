The Metropolitan Utilities District has extended its outdoor watering restrictions by another three weeks.

Customers in the Omaha area are now being asked to limit their use of water outdoors through Monday, Aug. 21, with the additional stipulation to refrain from using water outdoors at all on Mondays.

The restrictions were originally enacted after MUD staff discovered a break in a water main at its Florence Production Plant Tuesday afternoon. Staff discovered the break after noticing a significant loss of water from a 48-inch diameter water main at the plant near NP Dodge Park. Production capacity at the plant has been reduced as a result of the break.

The restrictions were originally set to last through Sunday. They were extended due to the complexity of the repairs and the high temperatures that have afflicted the area the past few days.

Customers are asked to limit the following activities: Filling swimming pools, hosing down driveways, running decorative fountains, and irrigating and sprinkling lawns unless water is needed for new sod.

MUD asked customers to use water for outdoor purposes no more than twice per week. The organization asks that customers with even numbered addresses to use water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Customers with odd numbered addresses are asked to only use water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

MUD said the restrictions “will reduce water demand and ensure continued reliability to the entire system.”

MUD reiterated that it continues to work with municipalities and other wholesale water customers, to curtail routine activities including sewer flushing, lake filling, firefighting drills, street washing and other non-essential uses of water.

