MUD increases water rates, details impact of high natural gas prices

Metro area residents will be paying more for water next year and now have a better idea of the likely impact of high natural gas prices on their heating bills.

The Metropolitan Utilities District board on Wednesday approved a 7.8% increase in water rates for residential and small commercial customers. The average annual increase for a homeowner is expected to be about $15. (That's based on using 77,792 gallons per year.)

Also on Wednesday, MUD said the average residential customer probably will pay 32% more, or an estimated $191, on their heating bills over the course of the year because of higher natural gas prices nationally. (That's based on a household using 772 therms of gas.)

Money raised through the water rate increase will flow directly to MUD. The money customers pay for higher natural gas prices flows through MUD and to the companies that sell the gas to MUD.

Large commercial, industrial, commercial sprinkling and wholesale customers will see a 5.6% increase in water rates. MUD is not increasing any of its other fees.

The water increase goes into effect Jan. 2. Higher natural gas prices already are showing up in bills.