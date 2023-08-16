The Metropolitan Utilities District has indefinitely extended restrictions on outdoor water use in the Omaha area.

The utility’s announcement on Wednesday came five days before the restrictions had been set to expire. The restrictions were put in place after infrastructure around a large pipe failed at MUD’s Florence Water Production Plant on July 25. The infrastructure was designed to hold the pipe steady.

That failure has led to a loss of water and forced MUD to dial back production at its Florence water plant while increasing water output at the smaller Platte West and Platte South.

Some electrical components and pumping equipment were also compromised.

MUD cited complexity of repairs, supply chain uncertainties and a forecast of hot weather contributing to the extension of the restrictions.

MUD asks customers to continue limiting outdoor water use to twice per week while avoiding Mondays and follow the previously established watering schedule for odd and even numbered addresses. Those who live in even-numbered addresses are asked to use water outdoors only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those with odd-numbered addresses are asked to use water only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

MUD said the watering schedule will reduce peak demands by spreading water usage across multiple days and thus ensure continued reliability to the entire system.

Outdoor water uses include: Irrigating and sprinkling lawns unless it's for new sod, filling swimming pools, hosing down driveways, and running decorative fountains.

MUD said it will issue updates on an ongoing basis.

MUD said it continues to work with municipalities, including wholesale water customers, to curtail non-essential uses of water. MUD will continue hydrant flushing only in situations required for safety or water quality purposes.

