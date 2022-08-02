MUD seeks voluntary water conservation as temperatures rise

Exceedingly hot, dry weather has pushed demand for water in the Omaha area to as much as a million gallons a minute, prompting MUD to call for voluntary water conservation.

The Omaha area hasn't seen significant rain in nearly a month, since the July 4 holiday, when about 1½ inches fell. Temperatures by midafternoon Tuesday had reached the upper 90s and the heat index had reached 105 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A brief break in the heat and a chance for rain arrive Wednesday, but the heat returns at week's end and is likely to linger. The National Climate Prediction Center says the odds favor a warmer and drier than average next two weeks in much of Nebraska and Iowa.

MUD is asking that people and companies schedule lawn watering based on their address.

Those with addresses ending in an odd number should water on Monday, Wednesday and/or Friday. Those with addresses ending in an even number should water only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and/or Saturdays/Sundays.

Additionally, the utility asks that people check their hoses, sprinkler heads and faucets for leaks.

MUD provides water to more than 600,000 people in the metro area and has a pumping capacity of more than 300 million gallons per day. It draws water from along the Missouri and Platte Rivers.

About three-fourths of Nebraska is officially classified as in drought, and the Omaha metro is considered in near-drought status, but that could change with this week's update to the National Drought Monitor map.