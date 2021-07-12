MUD suspends disconnections for two weeks after Omaha windstorm

A large tree limb fell on Woolworth Avenue near the Field Club Golf Course during Saturday morning's storm.
Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha
To help area residents still recovering from the weekend storm, the Metropolitan Utilities District announced today that it would suspend utility disconnections through July 26.
Customers are still responsible for the gas and water they use, but MUD will work with customers on payment options, according to a statement released by the utility.
Affected customers can call customer service at 402-554-6666 or toll-free at 800-732-5864, or email
customerservice@mudnebr.com for assistance.
If customers need help paying their utility bills, the first step is to contact the Nebraska Energy Assistance Program at 800-383-4278 or apply online with the Department of Health and Human Services program at
ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov. For customers not eligible to receive assistance through ACCESSNebraska, help may be available through MUD’s Home Fund. Visit mudomaha.com/homefund or call 402-554-6666.
Photos: Storms leave swath of damage across Omaha
A tree fell on a house near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an overnight storm on Saturday.
An Omaha Public Power District vehicle drives past a car damaged by a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha, gets his hair cut by Mark Nelson, the owner of Another Level Barbershop, outside the shop during a power outage after a severe thunderstorm overnight. Photographed at 64th and Maple Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
A tree branch hangs in wires after an overnight storm caused wind damage in Omaha on Saturday.
A broken windshield from a fallen tree near 63rd and Maple Streets.
Nick King cleans up tree branches out of 45th Street, south of Marcy Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree landed on a car near 31st Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree fell into the street near 32nd Street and Layafette Avenue after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A downed tree is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Storm damage is seen in a workout area of Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Tree branches partially cover roads through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Tree branches cover walking trails through Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
The trunk of a large tree is seen broken at Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
A large tree covers Kansas Avenue in North Omaha on Saturday.
A tree landed on a car in downtown Omaha during early morning storms on Saturday.
Clean up is underway across Omaha after early morning storms.
Large parts of downed trees are a common site across Omaha on Saturday.
A broken tree trunk is seen in Miller Park in North Omaha on Saturday.
Courtney Hudson, 42, of Omaha gets his hair cut by owner Mark Nelson outside Another Level Barbershop during a power outage Saturday.
Tree branches block the road at the intersection of Chicago Street and Happy Hollow Boulevard in Omaha on Saturday.
Police cars block 60th Street as crew work to break down and remove trees in Omaha on Saturday.
A large tree leans over John and Jennifer Bertino's house on 60th Street in Omaha on Saturday.
Phil Rossi, right, and Rob Molony help neighbors cut tree branches near 60th and Mason Streets in Omaha on Saturday.
Residents of 60th and Mason Streets pulled trees to the end of the intersection to block cars from driving under a downed powerline in Omaha on Saturday.
John Bertino blows sawdust out of the street after neighbors help clear downed branches on Mason Street in Omaha on Saturday.
A severe thunderstorm rolls through North Omaha on Saturday.
A power pole that split can be seen near 45th and Mayberry Streets after an over night storm on Saturday.
Sara Smith walks her dog Ellie south on 45th Street towards Poppleton Avenue next to a trampoline that blew out of a neighboring yard and appeared to have hit a power line before coming to rest on a speed bump after an overnight storm caused power outages and tree damage in the area on Saturday.
A large tree limb fell on Woolworth Avenue near the Field Club Golf Course during Saturday morning's storm.
The top of a structure blew off of 2602 O street in Omaha after a storm blew threw overnight and caused widespread power outages on Saturday.
Zachary Urwin of Catholic Cemeteries cleans up tree debris from St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
Tree debris rests near a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
Roof tiles were blown off of St Mary's Catholic Church's roof at 2539 Q Street after an overnight storm on Saturday.
A tree sits on Dodge Street near 66th Street as traffic was blocked both ways at the UNO's northeast and northwest entries. on Saturday.
OPPD works to restore power on Dodge Street near UNO on Saturday.
Metal is wrapped around a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
Tree debris knocked over a headstone at St. Mary's cemetery in South Omaha after an overnight windstorm caused major tree damage on Saturday.
