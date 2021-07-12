MUD suspends disconnections for two weeks after Omaha windstorm

To help area residents still recovering from the weekend storm, the Metropolitan Utilities District announced today that it would suspend utility disconnections through July 26.

Customers are still responsible for the gas and water they use, but MUD will work with customers on payment options, according to a statement released by the utility.

Affected customers can call customer service at 402-554-6666 or toll-free at 800-732-5864, or email customerservice@mudnebr.com for assistance.

If customers need help paying their utility bills, the first step is to contact the Nebraska Energy Assistance Program at 800-383-4278 or apply online with the Department of Health and Human Services program at ACCESSNebraska.ne.gov. For customers not eligible to receive assistance through ACCESSNebraska, help may be available through MUD’s Home Fund. Visit mudomaha.com/homefund or call 402-554-6666.

