MUD to spend $5.1 million on improvement project in northwest Omaha

Growth in northwest Omaha has prompted Metropolitan Utilities District to invest more than $5.6 million to improve the reliability of water supplies to that area.

The utility is spending $5.1 million to build a pump station at 15340 Wycliffe Drive and is installing a 30-inch (in diameter) water main in the area.

The pump station is needed because MUD has been using its backup pumps to keep water pressure and supplies at a minimal level during times of peak demand, said Tracey Christensen, spokeswoman.

It is scheduled to be online by summer 2023, when demand will again peak. The pump station will house four pumps, which the utility says gives it greater flexibility. In addition to helping meet future need, the added pumps will help the utility keep water flowing when other pumps in the area are undergoing maintenance.

The northwest metro area has been growing steadily and is expected to continue growing, MUD notes.

Olsson engineering designed the pump station under a $540,000 contract with MUD. The land for the pump station was purchased from Lifegate Church.

Judds Brothers Construction received the contract to install the new main, which required boring under the West Dodge Expressway. The main will run south of expressway and along the road’s north side.

Hawkins Construction is building the pump station.