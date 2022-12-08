MUD warns of larger water and gas rate hikes if streetcar costs not covered by city

The Metropolitan Utilities District on Wednesday announced a hike in rates for 2023 and a warning that another increase could come with construction of the city's streetcar project.

Mark Mendenhall, senior vice president and general counsel with the MUD Board of Directors, spoke before Omaha City Council members Tuesday to air out what has been a months-long discussion between city administrators and MUD.

The great debate: Who is on the hook for the millions of dollars needed to relocate and reinforce utility lines along the route of Omaha's planned streetcar?

MUD states that under the city's current plan, the utilities district's customers will be forced to cover the cost through a hike in water and gas rates.

“In 2016, when the streetcar was being discussed, we indicated to the city that water mains would need to be moved, to be protected, that our ability to distribute these life essential services to our customers could not be interrupted and that this would come at a cost,” Mendenhall told council members.

That cost was originally estimated at up to $15.8 million, according to the city. A more detailed cost analysis by MUD puts the overall cost of utility work closer to $20.5 million.

In a statement, the Mayor's Office noted that MUD already was planning on a rate increase in 2023.

An increase of 3.3% to the average residential gas bill and 4.7% to the average residential water bill was approved by MUD's Board of Directors Wednesday, but that does not include streetcar-related costs, the utilities district said.

MUD is willing to contribute about $4.2 million to the $20.5 million price tag through an accelerated replacement of certain utility lines in proximity to the streetcar.

Without an agreement to fund the remaining $16.3 million by the city, MUD predicts a water rate increase of up to 19% and gas rate increase up to 6%.

City administrators contend that the utility lines within the streetcar route would have to be replaced eventually and could be replaced with the added convenience of construction that would already be underway for the streetcar.

MUD is more than a decade into a program to replace the city’s water distribution system with costs that average over $1.9 million per mile of replacement. But water mains within the streetcar corridor are not yet required to be replaced.

The district prioritizes its replacement work based on a sophisticated risk model that considers multiple factors, including age and break history.

Over the past five years 13, or less than 0.5%, of water main breaks in MUD's service area occurred in proximity to the route of the proposed streetcar, according to a press release from the utilities district.

The proposed streetcar route runs along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street, between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

City administrators propose that MUD spend $4.9 million held in the utilities district’s reserve and the city would issue $5 million in project costs to cover replacement costs of the newer lines along the route.

The city also would issue bonds that would be repaid by MUD over an agreed upon period of time, which would not start sooner than 2025.

MUD proposes including the money for utility relocations into the overall streetcar financing plan.

The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) will also have to be considered in utility relocations.

"We will determine our costs after we have reviewed the streetcar design when it becomes available and have identified the potential impacts to our facilities," an OPPD spokesperson told The World-Herald Thursday. "We are in continuous conversations with the streetcar development team and will continue to learn more during the design phase."

City Council members this Tuesday are scheduled to vote on the issuance of $440 million in bonds to pay for the construction of the streetcar. The bond approvals would be a major step toward breaking ground on the project.

Both MUD and city administrators have said that they are in talks and are committed to finding a finance solution that will prevent relocation costs to fall to the public.