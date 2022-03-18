Muddy Paws Rescue offering free parvovirus and distemper vaccine clinics

People can get their puppies vaccinated for free against the deadly parvovirus at a series of clinics coming up in Omaha. The first clinic is scheduled for Sunday.

Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue is teaming up with veterinarian Dr. Shawn Finch and The Street Dog Coalition to provide free parvovirus and distemper vaccinations to dogs whose owners may not otherwise be able to afford the shots.

The first of a series of monthly clinics is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at Barkin' On Sunshine Groomers, 6615 Sunshine Drive in Omaha. Organizers hope the clinics will help curb outbreaks of the highly contagious parvovirus in underserved neighborhoods, but the clinics are open to all Omaha dog owners.

"Many, many dogs in the Omaha area and other areas as well are dying because of this deadly parvovirus," said Cari Smith, a Muddy Paws Rescue volunteer who works at a veterinary clinic. "We want to get the word out to the public to please vaccinate their dogs, puppies. That's why we're having this free vaccine clinic once a month, to save lives."

All dogs should be vaccinated against parvovirus, but puppies are most at risk for severe complications. Puppies require a series of distemper/parvo vaccinations from about age 6 weeks through 16 weeks. An owner might buy or adopt a puppy that hasn’t had the complete series and not realize more vaccinations are needed, or owners might not have the money for vaccines when their puppies need them most.

Adult dogs also should receive regular anti-parvo booster shots. Dogs can contract the virus by sniffing, licking or eating contaminated dog feces, or by coming into contact with contaminated water bowls or other objects. Symptoms include vomiting, bloody diarrhea, loss of appetite and weakness. Dogs can become severely dehydrated, requiring hospitalization to receive intravenous fluids.

"People don't realize the pain these puppies go through," Smith said. "They don't just up and die; they slowly die. It's horrible."

Muddy Paws takes all the dogs with parvovirus that end up at the Nebraska Humane Society. The rescue group helps get the dogs treatment, and provides them foster care and finds them homes if they survive.

Having more dogs vaccinated against parvovirus will not only help those dogs, but also prevent other dogs from contracting the virus because there will be less of the virus in the environment, said Pam Wiese, a Nebraska Humane Society spokeswoman.

The free clinics "are a great service for the community, because I think that people do have a tendency to just get the very basics so they can stay legal," Wiese said. "Not everybody, but if you're short on cash, for example, you just get what you have to, so this is a super service for folks who need it."

