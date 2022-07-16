 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mulch is best defense against scorching heat for Nebraska gardeners

  • 0

More steamy temperatures are coming our way this week, and there are a few things you can do to prepare your landscape.

Mulch is a huge defense against the heat, says Nebraska Extension’s Scott Evans.

heatwave-p1

A Colorado Extension study showed that most plant roots stop growing when soil temperatures reach 96 degrees. A mulch cover keeps soil at about 85 degrees at a depth of 1 inch. 

“We know that mulch will help suppress weeds and aid with moisture conservation, but it also helps prevent temperature spikes in the soil,” Evans said.

Evans said a study by Dr. Curtis Swift of Colorado Extension showed that most plant roots stop growing when soil temperatures reach 96 degrees.

Swift found that when the air temperature was 96 degrees, the surface of wood-chipped mulch was around 106 and the soil measured at a 1-inch depth was about 85. If the soil was bare, it had a surface temperature of 122 and a 1-inch soil depth temperature of 100.

Although he didn’t have high-caliber equipment, Evans decided to experiment in his own yard.

People are also reading…

“The air temperature was 105. I found that bare soil had a surface temperature of 128 and the soil at 1 inch was 103,” Evans said. “Mulched areas had a surface temperature of 130 but the soil temps at 1 inch was 85.’’

When choosing a mulch for the landscape, there are plenty of options.

Extension staff recommend sticking with a plant-based mulch, such as wood chips.

“You do not need to put down fabric over the soil. A two-inch layer of mulch will help smother any weeds,” he said. “It is also recommended to stay away from inorganic mulches such as rock or rubber when working with plants. Both substances can retain heat, which will increase the soil temperature and the temperature around the plants. They also do not contribute to soil health.”

Herbicide-free grass clippings are also a great free mulch, Evans said.

Watering is also a concern.

When it is extremely hot, Evans said, perennials appreciate a deep watering every other or every third day. Annuals and vegetables will need daily watering.

John Fech, the extension’s turf expert, offered these recommendations:

heatwave-p2

Herbicide-free grass clippings can make an excellent mulch. Nebraska Extension staff recommends using plant-based mulch, not rubber mulch or rock. 

Keep lawns moist, not soggy or dry.

Expect some damage, and don’t try to make up for it with fertilizer or extra water.

Be careful with the idea of letting the lawn go dormant in hot weather.

“We get this question quite often,” he said. “If it’s a tall fescue lawn or a mix of tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass, the fescue can die if it’s not watered during the dormant period. Then after the dormant period, the lawn owners get upset that the part of the lawn that is tall fescue doesn’t regrow.

“So, if the lawn owner is sure that their lawn is 100% bluegrass, then it can be allowed to go dormant, watering it lightly every two weeks to keep the crowns hydrated.”

Marjie Ducey's Favorite Gardening Stories in 2021

OWH Living writer and columnist Marjie Ducey looks back at her favorite gardening stories of 2021.

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage
Local News

Omaha gardeners, plant stores lament hail damage

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Gardeners across a swath of Omaha were assessing damage to their plants Wednesday after a hailstorm moved through Tuesday night.

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle
Home & Garden

After a few weeks, No Mow May was a little more than I could handle

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The goal is to allow grass to grow unmown for the month of May, creating habitat and forage for early season pollinators.

Momaha

On our radar: Five tools to help gardeners

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

They fit like a glove

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice
Omaha State and Regional News

Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Tomatoes will still likely be the biggest topic of conversation when "Backyard Farmer" kicks off its 70th season Thursday night, host Kim Todd predicts. So will turf.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Garden calendar

  • Don’t be surprised if your lawn is a bit beige or brown here and there, even if it is well watered. Diseases such as brown patch and insects such as billbugs can limit even greening. In most cases, lawns will recover; if they are in severe stress, renovation in late August is in order.
  • Check the moisture content of newly planted trees and shrubs. Use a screwdriver, pushing it into the soil about 6-8 inches, then pull the blade out. If it feels cool and moist, delay watering for a few days, then provide a thorough soaking.
  • Continue deadheading annuals such as geraniums in beds and patio planters. Others that are mostly carefree such as lantana, begonia and impatiens need a little grooming from time to time as well.
  • Shasta daisy, yarrow, coreopsis, coral bells, astilbe, monarda, coneflower and gaillardia are all good specimens for cutting.
  • Now is the time to renovate the strawberry patch. Remove the oldest plants, and guide the rest into a 24-inch-wide “matted row.” The remaining plants should be about 6 inches apart for maximum production next year.

John Fech, Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two London families have epic water balloon battle during heat wave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert