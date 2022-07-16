Mulch is best defense against scorching heat for Nebraska gardeners

More steamy temperatures are coming our way this week, and there are a few things you can do to prepare your landscape.
Mulch is a huge defense against the heat, says Nebraska Extension’s Scott Evans.
“We know that mulch will help suppress weeds and aid with moisture conservation, but it also helps prevent temperature spikes in the soil,” Evans said.
Evans said a study by Dr. Curtis Swift of Colorado Extension showed that most plant roots stop growing when soil temperatures reach 96 degrees.
Swift found that when the air temperature was 96 degrees, the surface of wood-chipped mulch was around 106 and the soil measured at a 1-inch depth was about 85. If the soil was bare, it had a surface temperature of 122 and a 1-inch soil depth temperature of 100.
Although he didn’t have high-caliber equipment, Evans decided to experiment in his own yard.
“The air temperature was 105. I found that bare soil had a surface temperature of 128 and the soil at 1 inch was 103,” Evans said. “Mulched areas had a surface temperature of 130 but the soil temps at 1 inch was 85.’’
When choosing a mulch for the landscape, there are plenty of options.
Extension staff recommend sticking with a plant-based mulch, such as wood chips.
“You do not need to put down fabric over the soil. A two-inch layer of mulch will help smother any weeds,” he said. “It is also recommended to stay away from inorganic mulches such as rock or rubber when working with plants. Both substances can retain heat, which will increase the soil temperature and the temperature around the plants. They also do not contribute to soil health.”
Herbicide-free grass clippings are also a great free mulch, Evans said.
Watering is also a concern.
When it is extremely hot, Evans said, perennials appreciate a deep watering every other or every third day. Annuals and vegetables will need daily watering.
John Fech, the extension’s turf expert, offered these recommendations:
Keep lawns moist, not soggy or dry.
Expect some damage, and don’t try to make up for it with fertilizer or extra water.
Be careful with the idea of letting the lawn go dormant in hot weather.
“We get this question quite often,” he said. “If it’s a tall fescue lawn or a mix of tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass, the fescue can die if it’s not watered during the dormant period. Then after the dormant period, the lawn owners get upset that the part of the lawn that is tall fescue doesn’t regrow.
“So, if the lawn owner is sure that their lawn is 100% bluegrass, then it can be allowed to go dormant, watering it lightly every two weeks to keep the crowns hydrated.”
