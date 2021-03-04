Mulhall's now operating Omaha's fifth full-service recycling drop-off site

Mulhall’s is now host to one of Omaha's full-service recycling drop-off sites.

The recycling hub at the garden center, located near 120th Street and West Maple Road, opened late last month.

The site accepts the same mixed recyclables that people can set out as part of the city's residential curbside service. Mulhall's also will have a dedicated bin for glass recycling.

The location, at 3615 N. 120th St., is one of five full-service drop-off sites in the city. The site was previously located near 75th and Corby Streets and briefly moved near 109th and Emmet Streets last year.

The city's contract with FCC Environmental Services, the company that last year took over collection of residential curbside waste, requires that five sites be maintained in all quadrants of the city.

“We’re excited to do whatever we can to help grow the conversation around conservation and make Omaha a more beautiful, sustainable and healthy place to live and work,” president Mick Mulhall said in a press release.

The site, which is open from dawn to dusk, is currently located in the southwest corner of the parking lot. It will eventually move just south of the store’s parking lot as the garden center continues renovations.