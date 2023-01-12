Multiple events to commemorate Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Omaha

A myriad of events in Omaha — including a community soul food lunch, a unity church service in North Omaha, days of service, speeches and creative performances by young people — will honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. over the next two weeks.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday is Monday, the day after what would have been King's 94th birthday. The nation honors the slain civil rights leader's life with a federal holiday on the third Monday of January each year.

Local observances include:

City of Omaha/Douglas County Aspire to Inspire 2023: Noon Friday, Legislative Chambers of the Civic Center, 1819 Farnam St.

Annual ceremony honoring city and county employees and a community member with Martin Luther King Jr. Awards. Keynote speech by Jamar Dorse, CEO of Capture DCS and Imagine Omaha.

Creighton University MLK Week 2023: Friday through Wednesday. Free events, register at https://www.creighton.edu/events/mlk-week-2023

Black Law Student Association Guest Lecture Forum, noon Friday, Creighton School of Law. Guest of honor and speaker: Jonathan C. Augustine, author, law professor and pastor.

Unity Prayer Luncheon, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mike and Josie Harper Center, Ahmanson Ballroom, on the Creighton campus.

Be the Bridge Live MLK Jr. Panel Discussion, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Mike and Josie Harper Center, Hixson-Lied Auditorium.

Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha 39th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Weekend Celebration: Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Eleventh Annual Teach-In, "The Memphis Campaign," 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, University of Nebraska at Omaha. Free. Register at facebook.com/ima.omaha.ne

2023 Unity Service, 6 p.m. Sunday, Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St.

39th Annual MLK Memorial Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Monday, Hilton Omaha Ballroom, 1001 Cass St., with keynote speaker Jonathan C. Augustine, author of "Called to Reconciliation: How the Church Can Model Justice, Diversity and Inclusion," who will also preach at the Unity Service and speak at the Teach-In. To purchase luncheon tickets, call 402-341-4297. Followed by IMA's Day of Service at Siena-Francis House, with partners United Health Care and Thrivent.

Big Mama's Kitchen & Catering Community Luncheon and Cocktail Event: Monday

Luncheon, noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, in the Highlander Dining Room, 2112 N. 30th St. Free for up to 100 people. Register by calling the United Way of the Midlands at 211. Including remarks by State Sen. Justin Wayne, meal will be Big Mama's traditional MLK Day special, including oven-fried chicken, collard greens and candied yams. The event is inspired by the belief of the restaurant's late founder, Patricia "Big Mama" Barron, that bringing people to the table to share a delicious meal could change the world, said her daughter, Gladys Harrison.

Cocktail event, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dena's Place at the Highlander, aimed to bring together business and community people from across metropolitan Omaha to celebrate what Dr. King was about, network and make connections to make good things happen in Omaha. Cash bar and finger foods.

Durham Museum: Free admission and Martin Luther King exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 801 S. 10th St., Omaha.

The Malcolm X Foundation will host a table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and give out free copies of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Alex Haley.

Students from Nelson Mandela Elementary School will give a musical performance at 1 p.m.

City of Omaha Human Rights and Relations Department "Living the Dream" Competition: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St., Omaha. Free. Talent competition for Omaha-area students, who will perform original music, speeches, essay, poetry and dance to demonstrate how they live King's dream.

