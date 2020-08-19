You are the owner of this article.
Multiple hockey players test positive after tournament in Omaha
Multiple hockey players test positive after tournament in Omaha

Multiple hockey players who participated in an adult Omaha tournament have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jolly Roger Invitational was held Aug. 7-9 with teams from 11 clubs and groups, including the Omaha Stars and Omaha Pirate Hockey. Games were played at Grover Ice and Moylan Iceplex. 

Jolly Roger organizers declined to comment on the number of players who tested positive, but in a Aug. 12 Facebook post stated that they had been notified that a “few players and others tested positive for Covid since the ending of the tournament.”

“We wanted everyone to have this information as we believe others would have been in direct contact and you yourself may want to be tested,” the Facebook post said.

Teams from all three divisions of the tournament had players test positive, an organizer said.

In a statement to The World-Herald, organizers said they “continue to encourage all players to abide by health guidelines issued by the city of Omaha.”

The Stars and Sticks Hockey Tournament, another adult tournament, scheduled for Sept. 18 in Omaha was canceled due to “unforeseen problems with COVID. We have had a high number of teams drop out,” according to the tournament website.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

