Multiple people injured in Friday morning crash at 204th and Q Streets

The intersection of 204th and Q Streets was closed Friday morning after a crash before 4 a.m.
A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said the crash, which reportedly involved two vehicles, sent four people to the hospital in critical condition and one person in serious condition. The dispatch center also had a report that one person involved in the crash has died.
The crash was reported just before 3:50 a.m. The intersection of 204th and Q remained closed shortly before 7 a.m.
bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann
Bob Glissmann
Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.
