 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple people injured in Friday morning crash at 204th and Q Streets
0 comments

Multiple people injured in Friday morning crash at 204th and Q Streets

The intersection of 204th and Q Streets was closed Friday morning after a crash before 4 a.m.

A Douglas County 911 dispatcher said the crash, which reportedly involved two vehicles, sent four people to the hospital in critical condition and one person in serious condition. The dispatch center also had a report that one person involved in the crash has died. 

The crash was reported just before 3:50 a.m. The intersection of 204th and Q remained closed shortly before 7 a.m.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The AP Interview: Hungary defends LGBT law

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert