Multiple people shot at Bellevue restaurant; one person in custody

Authorities said multiple people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting at a fast food restaurant in Bellevue Saturday night.
A U-Haul truck also was engulfed in a large fire in the parking lot of the restaurant.
Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske said one person has been taken into custody.
“At this point, we are not actively looking for additional individuals involved, but I can’t rule that out,” he said.
Officers were called to the Sonic Drive-In at 1307 Cornhusker Road at 9:23 p.m. for reports of an active shooting. Within two hours, authorities arrested one person “in the vicinity” of the shooting. Jashinske declined to give the suspect’s sex, race or age.
As of midnight, the Omaha Police Bomb Squad was still on the scene to check on a “device,” Jashinske said, as a precaution to make sure the area was safe.
The Bellevue Police Department is working to identify the people who were struck by gunfire and then will notify their families. Jashinske couldn’t say if any victims had died and declined to specify the nature of their injuries.
At the scene was a U-Haul truck that was on fire because of fireworks or some type of device, Jashinske said. Officials are still working to figure out what was inside the truck.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.
A large police presence for an active investigation near 15th and Cornhusker. AVOID THE AREA. MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW.— Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) November 22, 2020
