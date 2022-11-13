Multiple people shot in 2 separate incidents in Omaha

The first shooting occurred at 501 Park Ave. about 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

A 911 dispatcher said two people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one with lifesaving measures in progress and the other in critical condition. Nine other people injured by gunfire at the same location went to hospitals by private vehicles. Eight of those people went to the Nebraska Medical Center and one went to Immanuel Medical Center.