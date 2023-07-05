More than two dozen people were treated at local hospital emergency rooms for fireworks injuries over the Fourth of July holiday and preceding weekend.

Twenty-eight people sought treatment at the emergency rooms of CHI Health hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln, a CHI Health spokeswoman said.

The burn center at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln received 22 patients, most of them referrals from CHI Health and other emergency rooms, she said.

The Nebraska Medical Center emergency room treated seven people, three of whom had to be admitted to the hospital, a spokesman said.

The four emergency departments at Nebraska Methodist Health System facilities in and around Omaha treated multiple patients for a variety of injuries, from scrapes and burns to more serious puncture wounds from shrapnel, a spokeswoman said.

The hospitals expect more injuries, even though the time for legally discharging fireworks this Independence Day has passed in the City of Omaha and most of the metro area. It's illegal to shoot fireworks after July 4 in Omaha and most surrounding suburbs. People found to be in violation of state and local fireworks ordinances could be cited and may be subject to a fine for each separate conviction.