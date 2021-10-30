Munroe-Meyer, Union Pacific workers provide free cars for kids with disabilities

Joanie Bergeron, a physical therapist at Munroe-Meyer and coordinator of the event, said giving the children the ability to move on their own can improve their social, cognitive and motor skills.

"Do we learn to move or do we move to learn? We believe that through moving, we learn about our environment, and it changes your perception of the world," she said. "It's that same concept of being in charge of your own destiny or your own mobility."

Saturday marked a return for the semiannual project, which had been dormant for more than a year because of the pandemic. Since 2016, Munroe-Meyer volunteers have helped provide more than 40 cars for local kids ages 9 months to 6 years.

The families arrived at Union Pacific headquarters at 14th and Douglas Streets late Saturday morning to test-drive the cars so the teams could see if additional changes were needed.

Kilian turned 3 in mid-October, so his mom, Crystal McLaughlin, said the car was a perfect birthday present.

"It's going to give him the ability to be out with the neighborhood kids while they're playing with their cars because he has his own. And it's accessible to him," she said.