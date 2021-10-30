Munroe-Meyer, Union Pacific workers provide free cars for kids with disabilities

Eagerly waiting in her stroller, Ayden Lopez eyed the white convertible with a gold crown hood ornament adorned with jewels and her own name.
The 3-year-old was grinning as her mom, Anissa Padgett, placed her in the car, which had a rectangle for a steering wheel — engineered specifically for Ayden's needs.
With little delay, Ayden zoomed the car forward as onlookers clapped.
"That is so awesome!" Padgett said as she watched. "She loves to be independent, so this is the first real thing that she can completely do herself."
Ayden was one of 11 local kids with intellectual and developmental disabilities who received free battery-powered cars to help them gain independence and improve their social, cognitive and motor skills as part of national program GoBabyGo!
Helping work on the cars Saturday morning were teams of physical therapists from the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Munroe-Meyer Institute and employees of Union Pacific. Also assisting were engineering and physical or occupational therapy students.
The teams spent a few hours making various modifications to each car, depending on what was best for each child. The acceleration of almost all the cars was changed to function with a handheld button instead of a pedal, and other cars had unique steering wheels, plus added back support and safety harnesses.
Joanie Bergeron, a physical therapist at Munroe-Meyer and coordinator of the event, said giving the children the ability to move on their own can improve their social, cognitive and motor skills.
"Do we learn to move or do we move to learn? We believe that through moving, we learn about our environment, and it changes your perception of the world," she said. "It's that same concept of being in charge of your own destiny or your own mobility."
Saturday marked a return for the semiannual project, which had been dormant for more than a year because of the pandemic. Since 2016, Munroe-Meyer volunteers have helped provide more than 40 cars for local kids ages 9 months to 6 years.
The families arrived at Union Pacific headquarters at 14th and Douglas Streets late Saturday morning to test-drive the cars so the teams could see if additional changes were needed.
Kilian turned 3 in mid-October, so his mom, Crystal McLaughlin, said the car was a perfect birthday present.
"It's going to give him the ability to be out with the neighborhood kids while they're playing with their cars because he has his own. And it's accessible to him," she said.
Kilian had the Batman emblem on the front of his red car as he drove around in circles, pointing where he wanted to go and saying "Bye" to everyone. He was born with hydrocephalus — a buildup of fluid in the brain — and was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy, McLaughlin said.
"To see him having independence and autonomy, it's less about all the therapy work and more about he gets to play like a mainstream neurotypical child," she said.
Ashok Fichadia, the assistant vice president of the technology department at Union Pacific, said 18 U.P. workers helped the teams by lending their mechanical and engineering skills. Power wheelchairs can cost $10,000 or more, he said, so the cars are a great, and fun, first mobility step.
"Some of these children have never seen independent mobility," he said. "They have been carried by a parent or have been in a stroller all their lives."
Ayden, who was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that affects her joints, drove her car with both arms through a rectangle steering apparatus. Her team members extended the rectangle after a few tries so it was more comfortable.
Padgett said Ayden will love driving the car and playing with her cousins.
"She loves it. She already figured out how to go forward and put it in neutral," Padgett said.
When it was time to go, Ayden didn't want to leave her car. She wanted to drive along with her stuffed unicorn Ralphie forever.
Good thing the car was coming home, too.
