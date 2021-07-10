Mural outside Bud Crawford's gym is one of many planned to tell North Omaha's story

The project is out for bid. Construction should begin this summer and be completed by spring or summer 2022, Cook said.

B&B Sports Academy is near the northern end of the trail. A second mural is in the works for Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, at the trail’s southern terminus, Cook said. Details have yet to be worked out for others, but several more are expected. Artists will also be asked to adorn retaining walls that will be erected along the trail.

The idea came out of visioning and community engagement for the North Omaha Trail, Cook said. People stressed that they wanted the trail to reflect and connect the culture, history and art of North Omaha, Cook said.

“It’s become a cultural trail,” he said.