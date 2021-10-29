Museum named for Ernie Chambers planned in North Omaha

Ernie Chambers joined his daughter Gayla Lee-Chambers on Friday to cut the ribbon on a museum that will be named for him and see his name unveiled on a nearby street sign.

The commemorative street sign is at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue. It declares a portion of the boulevard as Ernie Chambers Sr. Drive in honor of the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska. The former lawmaker represented North Omaha in the Legislature for a total of 46 years.

The planned museum a block away at 4402 Florence Blvd. will tell the story of the firebrand senator, including his legislative history, art and poems. It also will house other art and historical displays. Plans call for a reception area and ballroom, media center and a theater, Lee-Chambers said. It will be called the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum.

The Omaha City Council approved the street renaming last year.

Lee-Chambers, an entrepreneur and business owner, said at Friday's ceremonies that the street renaming and museum have been a long time coming.

"I wanted to do something very special for my father while he is still here and able to see it through his own eyes," she said.