Museum named for Ernie Chambers planned in North Omaha

Ernie Chambers joined his daughter Gayla Lee-Chambers on Friday to cut the ribbon on a museum that will be named for him and see his name unveiled on a nearby street sign.
The commemorative street sign is at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue. It declares a portion of the boulevard as Ernie Chambers Sr. Drive in honor of the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska. The former lawmaker represented North Omaha in the Legislature for a total of 46 years.
The planned museum a block away at 4402 Florence Blvd. will tell the story of the firebrand senator, including his legislative history, art and poems. It also will house other art and historical displays. Plans call for a reception area and ballroom, media center and a theater, Lee-Chambers said. It will be called the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum.
The Omaha City Council approved the street renaming last year.
Lee-Chambers, an entrepreneur and business owner, said at Friday's ceremonies that the street renaming and museum have been a long time coming.
"I wanted to do something very special for my father while he is still here and able to see it through his own eyes," she said.
She pulled a rope to unveil the brown street sign, and Chambers wielded scissors to cut a red ribbon on the building.
Chambers, wearing his trademark short-sleeve sweatshirt on the cool October afternoon, said he appreciated the people gathered for the ceremony. The crowd of more than 50 people included such dignitaries and celebrities as State Sen. Terrell McKinney, City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, actor John Beasley, Johnny Rodgers and former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, as well as many relatives and friends.
"For me it's all about my daughter," Chambers said. "The name will carry some reference to me, but the building, this gathering, everything that turns out to be positive is attributable to her."
First elected in 1970, Ernie Chambers represented North Omaha's District 11 for 38 years until term limits forced him out in 2008. Chambers sat out four years, then won election in 2012 and 2016 before term limits again forced him out.
The industrial building where the museum will be housed the Omaha Housing Authority's Gateway of Opportunities job training center in the mid-1990s. It has had a variety of uses in this century, including offices and a maintenance shop for the housing authority. The City of Omaha rented it from 2004 to 2006 for a temporary library while the Charles B. Washington Branch Library was under renovation.
The housing authority put the mostly vacant building up for auction in 2018 after it failed to fetch anywhere close to the appraised price, $960,000. Lee-Chambers, though a company called Legacy Property LLC, bought the building at auction for $287,200 in 2018.
On Friday, the atmosphere was festive. The moment was personal.
To the delight of people familiar with them, Lee-Chambers called Chambers "Daddy," when she asked him to cut the ribbon.
And the poet senator was ready with verse. He had penned an addition to a Rudyard Kipling poem, "If," that his mother had read to him as a child. Chambers read the lines to his daughter:
"If you can scale life's most forbidding mountains,
And desert cross though burning sands wax hotter;
You shall deeply drink from wisdom's fountain,
And which is more, you'll be a woman, my daughter."
1963 - CHAMBERS
Ernie Chambers picketed a dinner on July 15, 1963, for then-Postmaster John Munnelly at a downtown Omaha hotel. He wore a sign that says "I spoke against discrimination in the Omaha post office and was fired." Chambers had been fired from his job as a distribution clerk earlier that year for alleged insubordination. Chambers maintained that he was fired because he complained about a white supervisor who had called him "boy."
Ernie Chambers outside of the Crime Commission office. He appeared before the Citizens Crime Commission law and order committee in August 1967. Mayor A.V. Sorenson requested him to make a "grass roots appraisal" of Omaha's model cities application.
Ernie Chambers at Horace Mann Junior High on March 5, 1968. Students at the school broke windows and started a small grass fire after George Wallace spoke the night before and a teen was shot as Omaha's 1968 race riot began. The students calmed down after Chambers showed up and told them to disperse. "You are putting on a show for the crackers," Chambers told the students, according to an article at the time. "They are are going to make it look like you are a bunch of thugs. Don't let them make a show out of you."
Ernie Chambers is handcuffed and booked in the central police station, June 29, 1969. Chambers was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. The arrest came during unrest in north Omaha following the shooting of a 14-year-old black girl by a white police officer. Chambers was vocal in calling for criminal charges against the officer, who was eventually cleared of wrongdoing and returned to the force. The weapons charge against Chambers was dismissed 10 months after this photo.
David Rice, hands in pockets, and Pitmon Foxall, arms folded, wait for an elevator in the police station lobby after Rice surrendered on Aug. 27, 1970. Ernie Chambers is in the background in a dark sleeveless shirt. David Rice (later known as Mondo we Langa) and Edward Poindexter were charged and convicted of the murder of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard. Minard died when a suitcase bomb containing dynamite exploded in a North Omaha home on Aug. 17, 1970.
Ernie Chambers talks to the media on Aug. 22, 1977, after calling a meeting to discuss what he saw as a series of excessive force incidents involving Omaha police. The gathering site was the home of one of those who said he was a victim, at 48th and Q Streets.
Ernie Chambers carries a sign in front of Central Police Headquarters on Oct. 22, 1987, that read "Killing is not valorous - to reward it is immoral". He was protesting the presentation of the Medal of Valor to Police Officer Kris Jacobson. Jacobson killed Kevin Watson, who had grabbed another officer's revolver in a struggle.
Ernie Chambers pushes his stalled car out of a flooded intersection in Lincoln on Sept. 8, 1989. He loaned the car to his secretary who became stranded after 2-4 inches of rain fell in a three hour period.
Sen. Ernie Chambers lifts weights in January 2004 in his State Capitol office. Chambers said he lifts whenever he can between committee hearings and floor debate. It helps keeps his body as sharp as his mind, he said.
Ernie Chambers speaks during a January 2004 rally held by the north Omaha community on the steps of the Douglas County courthouse to protest the grand jury's descision in the Jerad Kruse case. Kruse was an Omaha police officer who shot and killed George Bibins after a stolen vehicle pursuit.
Ernie Chambers protests in June 2012 at the Douglas County Courthouse after an independent labor arbitrator ruled to reinstate Omaha officer Jackie Dolinsky. The officer was involved in the controversial arrest of Robert Wagner outside the Creighton University Medical Center.
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with assistant sergeant-at-arms Lois Vandeventer as Chambers returns to the Nebraska Legislature on Jan. 9, 2013. "We were friends when he was here before the term limits." Vandeventer said, adding, "I'm glad to have him back. We were friends, and I missed him."
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers on Dec. 7, 1967 with Dr. A. Stanley Trickett, chairman of the Omaha University history department.
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers at a State Board of Education Meeting, April 11, 1969.
Ernie Chambers accepts congratulations outside headquarters in 1970 after defeating George W. Althouse to become the only African American senator in the 1971 Legislature.
Ernie Chambers in December 1970.
Eddie Chambers at microphone, with with Sen. & Mrs. Chambers looking on at Chamber's 34th birthday celebration, July 1, 1971.
Civil rights activist Ernie Chambers and Dan Goodwin on Aug. 27, 1971. Chambers is holding sign that reads "Joe Hart does not support this community." Hart was president of the Omaha school board.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to students at Benson High School on Nov. 3, 1974.
Ernie Chambers looks on as the Rev. Marian Jones reads vows to Joe Jordan and JoAnn Gordon. The couple got married at the forth annual Stone Soul Picnic at Carter Lake Park on July 4, 1974.
A 1975 caricature of Ernie Chambers by Jim Horan.
Ernie Chambers with his son David, then age 4, on Oct. 10, 1975.
Ernie Chambers in May 1979. He told The World-Herald his corn-rowed hairstyle was cooler and easier to manage during hot weather than his familiar afro.
Ernie Chambers speaks to students at Ord Elementary School on "Law Day", May 1, 1981.
Ernie Chambers in 1981 wearing a "Stop North Omaha Freeway" shirt.
Ernie Chambers with Mayor Mike Boyle on July 23, 1981.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to a crowd on the Douglas County Courthouse steps on May 1, 1982. He carried a sign that said "Injustice and Racism Reign in the U.S."
Sen. Ernie Chambers dresses like a Nebraska football player on May 23, 1983, in the Legislature to stress a point about how they should be paid as state employees.
Ernie Chambers with New Alliance presidential candidate Lenora Fulani on Sept. 15, 1988.
Sen. Ernie Chambers at his desk with a TRMN8TR sign on June 8, 1995.
Nebraska State Sen. Ernie Chambers listens to Chris Beutler on the floor of the Legislature, Jan. 14, 2002.
Sen. Ernie Chambers jokes with Sen. Matt Connealy about his sign declaring him the dean of the legislature, on April 19, 2002.
Sen. Ernie Chambers takes a break from weight lifting in his State Capitol office in January 2004.
Sen. Ernie Chambers gets a nose squeeze on April 11, 2006, from Jacentha Scarlock, 5, the grand-niece of his legislative aide.
Sen. Ernie Chambers on April 9, 2007, at the Legislature.
Sen. Ernie Chambers testifies on an education bill in 2007 as superintendents John Mackiel of Omaha Public Schools and Chuck Chevalier of South Sarpy Community Schools listen.
A death penalty repeal bill introduced by Sen. Ernie Chambers is debated in March 2008.
Sen. Ernie Chambers walks through his outer office on April 17, 2008, the final day of the Legislature for the 2007-08 year.
Chairperson Sen. Brad Ashford, left, and Sen. Ernie Chambers speak quietly before a Judiciary Committee Hearing in Lincoln Nov. 17, 2008.
Sen. Ernie Chambers packs nearly four decades of memories into boxes on Jan. 5, 2009, at the State Capitol.
Ernie Chambers, vacating his office due to term limits, packs nearly four decades of memories into boxes on Jan. 5, 2009.
Ernie Chambers is greeted on election night 2012 by Cheryl Weston and Bill Anderson. People gathered to watch election returns and cheer on Chambers on Nov. 6, 2012.
Flanked by Gannie Clark, left, and Marilyn Johnson, right, Ernie speaks at a re-election rally at 16th and Lothrop Streets on Nov. 2, 2012.
Ernie Chambers speaks at a re-election rally at 16th and Lothrop Streets on Nov. 2, 2012.
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with his daughter Gayla Chambers as the Nebraska Legislature convenes, Jan. 9, 2013.
Sen. Ernie Chambers talks with fellow Sen. Scott Lautenbaugh on March 6, 2013, at the Capitol.
Sen. Ernie Chambers bumps elbows with Sen. Rick Kolowski after the Legislature voted to override the Governor's veto of the death penalty repeal bill on May 27, 2015.
State Sen. Ernie Chambers poses in October 2016 with the mountain lion license plate created after he sponsored legislation.
Sen. Ernie Chambers raises a hand to another senator while asking for a simple yes or no answer at the Nebraska State Capitol on May 18, 2017.
Sen. Ernie Chambers looks on during the final day of the 105th Nebraska Legislative session, April 18, 2018, at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha makes comments during a hearing about Legislative Bill 110, Nebraska's medical cannabis bill, on Jan. 25, 2019, at the State Capitol in Lincoln.