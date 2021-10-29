 Skip to main content
Museum named for Ernie Chambers planned in North Omaha
Ernie Chambers joined his daughter Gayla Lee-Chambers on Friday to cut the ribbon on a museum that will be named for him and see his name unveiled on a nearby street sign.

Ernie Chambers and his daughter Gayla Lee-Chambers laugh together Friday after a commemorative street sign was unveiled naming a portion of Florence Boulevard for the longtime state senator.  

The commemorative street sign is at the corner of Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue. It declares a portion of the boulevard as Ernie Chambers Sr. Drive in honor of the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska. The former lawmaker represented North Omaha in the Legislature for a total of 46 years.

The planned museum a block away at 4402 Florence Blvd. will tell the story of the firebrand senator, including his legislative history, art and poems. It also will house other art and historical displays. Plans call for a reception area and ballroom, media center and a theater, Lee-Chambers said. It will be called the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum.

Ernie Chambers Sr. Drive on Florence Boulevard honors the longest-serving state senator in Nebraska history. Chambers served a total of 46 years. 

The Omaha City Council approved the street renaming last year.

Lee-Chambers, an entrepreneur and business owner, said at Friday's ceremonies that the street renaming and museum have been a long time coming.

Ernie Chambers speaks to reporters after his honorary street naming on Florence Boulevard in North Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.

"I wanted to do something very special for my father while he is still here and able to see it through his own eyes," she said.

She pulled a rope to unveil the brown street sign, and Chambers wielded scissors to cut a red ribbon on the building.

Chambers, wearing his trademark short-sleeve sweatshirt on the cool October afternoon, said he appreciated the people gathered for the ceremony. The crowd of more than 50 people included such dignitaries and celebrities as State Sen. Terrell McKinney, City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing, actor John Beasley, Johnny Rodgers and former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, as well as many relatives and friends.

"For me it's all about my daughter," Chambers said. "The name will carry some reference to me, but the building, this gathering, everything that turns out to be positive is attributable to her."

Ernie Chambers speaks to reporters after his honorary street naming on Florence Boulevard in North Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.

First elected in 1970, Ernie Chambers represented North Omaha's District 11 for 38 years until term limits forced him out in 2008. Chambers sat out four years, then won election in 2012 and 2016 before term limits again forced him out.

The industrial building where the museum will be housed the Omaha Housing Authority's Gateway of Opportunities job training center in the mid-1990s. It has had a variety of uses in this century, including offices and a maintenance shop for the housing authority. The City of Omaha rented it from 2004 to 2006 for a temporary library while the Charles B. Washington Branch Library was under renovation.

The site of the Ernie Chambers History-Arts-Humanities Museum on Florence Boulevard.

The housing authority put the mostly vacant building up for auction in 2018 after it failed to fetch anywhere close to the appraised price, $960,000. Lee-Chambers, though a company called Legacy Property LLC, bought the building at auction for $287,200 in 2018.

On Friday, the atmosphere was festive. The moment was personal.

To the delight of people familiar with them, Lee-Chambers called Chambers "Daddy," when she asked him to cut the ribbon.

Chambers and Lee-Chambers walk toward the site of the museum on Friday.

And the poet senator was ready with verse. He had penned an addition to a Rudyard Kipling poem, "If," that his mother had read to him as a child. Chambers read the lines to his daughter:

"If you can scale life's most forbidding mountains,

And desert cross though burning sands wax hotter;

You shall deeply drink from wisdom's fountain,

And which is more, you'll be a woman, my daughter."

Gayla Lee-Chambers, daughter of Ernie Chambers, speaks to reporters with her father after his honorary street naming on Florence Boulevard in North Omaha on Friday, October 29, 2021.

