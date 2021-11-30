Mutual launches study of facility needs in wake of COVID pandemic

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered how — and where — workers will perform their jobs in the future, Mutual of Omaha has launched a facility needs study that could reshape its headquarters operations in Omaha.

Mutual spokesman Jim Nolan said the company is in the beginning stages of figuring out its future workplace needs, with the expectation that its workforce will likely be a mix of people who work in offices, remotely from home and in a combination of the two.

As part of that process, the iconic Fortune 500 company has retained an interior design architect to advise it. Mutual also is surveying its managers to figure out their immediate and longer-term expectations for remote work.

The goal, Nolan said, is to create a workplace experience that accommodates the company’s headquarters operations but also embraces flexibility for workers.

Nolan emphasized that nothing about the size, shape or location of the future facilities has been decided. It could involve renovation of the current 33rd and Dodge headquarters complex, new construction on land it owns near the complex or new construction elsewhere in Omaha — the city from which the company takes its name.