Mutual of Omaha breaks ground on downtown tower

Shovels in hand and blue hard hats on heads, Omaha city officials and Mutual of Omaha leaders gathered Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a skyline-altering project.

Mutual’s new headquarters in the heart of downtown will become the city’s tallest building when it opens in 2026.

Construction plans for the $600 million skyscraper call for it to rise 677 feet. That’s 43 feet taller than First National Bank Tower, which has been the city’s tallest structure for the past two decades.

“This is very important for the future of this city, and we’re proud to be a part of that,” said Mutual CEO James Blackledge.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also spoke ahead of the groundbreaking, which took place in a heated tent on a site just to the south of where the tower will be built. “Today, we celebrate an investment that will create development, that will grow our economy and that will draw innovating talent to our urban core,” Stothert said.

Photos displayed at the ceremony depict a glowing tower of glass that will overlook a downtown core the city hopes will soon see expansive revitalization.

The skyscraper’s top floor will offer views in all directions from a two-story atrium and hold large conference rooms and other meeting spaces.

The public street-level lobby will feature displays paying homage to the company’s history, the services it offers and impact.

A parking garage extending up through the 15th floor can hold 2,200 vehicles. The city has agreed to pay nearly $100 million for the garage, recouping the expense by leasing the spaces to Mutual employees during the day and to downtown visitors during off-hours.

At 800,000 square feet, the building is intended for a flexible in-person or remote work styles. Mutual’s current Midtown campus is about 1.7 million square feet.

Blackledge and Stothert were joined in breaking ground on the project by Mutual Board of Directors member Rodrigo Lopez, developer Jason Lanoha, lead architect Jon Pickard and Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Veta Jeffery.

The new headquarters has been named Project Beacon, Blackledge said.

“It will be a beacon for inviting our employees to a new, modern workplace,” Blackledge said. “It also will be a beacon for vitality, development and investment in our downtown.”

The City of Omaha moved much more than dirt to break ground on the 44-story tower. It took the demolition of the city’s main library, the assurances of a modern streetcar system and a land swap to bring the Fortune 500 insurer’s headquarters downtown.

A year ago, Stothert joined Blackledge in announcing the project, and pledged her support for a $306 million, 3-mile streetcar line. The two projects are contractually linked by a development agreement signed by the city and Mutual that obligates the city to follow through on the streetcar plans.

The streetcar is vital to making the finances of the project work for Mutual.

Having the streetcar run by Mutual’s current midtown campus enhances the property’s redevelopment value, helping defray the cost of building the new high-rise downtown.

The development agreement places other obligations on the city, including the $99 million purchase of Mutual tower’s parking garage. Similarly, the agreement calls for the city to acquire and operate for public use the three parking garages on the current Mutual of Omaha campus in midtown.

Redevelopment of the former campus is an “important prospect of our plan,” Blackledge said.

“From the University of Nebraska Medical Center to the Riverfront, linked by the modern streetcar, the potential for development is virtually unlimited,” Blackledge said.

The project’s development agreement and approval of about $60 million in tax-increment financing for the tower sped through City Hall with ease.

But the city’s move to demolish the downtown W. Dale Clark Library to make way for the new headquarters received more pushback.

Mutual’s original acquisition of the city-owned block where the W. Dale Clark Library sat was made through a deal with Lanoha Real Estate Co. In exchange for the library property and a site just to the south, the city took ownership of a Lanoha-owned site at 14th and Dodge Streets.

Opponents of the library demolition, which the city paid just over $1 million to complete, raised concerns over a lack of transparency within the city and contended city officials were putting corporate interests ahead of a public space.

Supporters of the project point to a need for redevelopment and job growth in the city’s urban core, as well as the need for a modernized downtown library.

“The momentum that we have to forever change our urban core is undeniable,” Stothert said. “Creating an environment for business growth and job creation is a top priority of my administration.”

Other city plans call for opening a new downtown library branch on Jones Street and building a new main city library at 72nd and Dodge.

Mutual of Omaha’s tower represents the first significant addition to downtown Omaha’s skyline in a generation.

It also may be the largest single infusion of workers into Omaha’s downtown core. The move of Mutual of Omaha’s metro workforce of 4,000 into downtown dovetails with an ambitious chamber of commerce goal of pulling 30,000 additional jobs and 30,000 new residents into Omaha’s urban core over the next two decades.

“Our success is tied to this city’s success,” said Blackledge. “We are 100% invested in that.”

