Mutual of Omaha plans downtown skyscraper on library site; Mayor Stothert backs streetcar

Downtown Omaha would see a signature new high-rise corporate headquarters and the long-discussed midtown streetcar line would become a reality under a blockbuster development plan set to be announced by Mutual of Omaha and the City of Omaha.

Mutual of Omaha will reshape the downtown skyline with its planned skyscraper headquarters that could become the city’s tallest at more than 40 stories, according to sources close to the project.

As recently speculated, it would go up on the site of the current main city library at 14th and Douglas, which the city is relocating to make way for redevelopment of the block.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jean Stothert told The World-Herald on Tuesday that the city is announcing plans for a three-mile streetcar system that will run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront.

A streetcar system has been talked of for more than two decades, but it has never gotten on track because of questions of how it will be financed.