Mutual of Omaha plans downtown skyscraper on library site; Mayor Stothert backs streetcar
Mutual of Omaha’s headquarters at 3316 Farnam St. The company is planning to move its headquarters to the current site of the downtown Omaha library.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The downtown branch is set to be demolished, with services moved a few blocks south.

Downtown Omaha would see a signature new high-rise corporate headquarters and the long-discussed midtown streetcar line would become a reality under a blockbuster development plan set to be announced by Mutual of Omaha and the City of Omaha.

Mutual of Omaha will reshape the downtown skyline with its planned skyscraper headquarters that could become the city’s tallest at more than 40 stories, according to sources close to the project.

As recently speculated, it would go up on the site of the current main city library at 14th and Douglas, which the city is relocating to make way for redevelopment of the block.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jean Stothert told The World-Herald on Tuesday that the city is announcing plans for a three-mile streetcar system that will run from the University of Nebraska Medical Center to Omaha’s riverfront.

A streetcar system has been talked of for more than two decades, but it has never gotten on track because of questions of how it will be financed.

Stothert said she will unveil a streetcar plan on Wednesday that was developed by a Greater Omaha Chamber working group dedicated to Omaha’s urban core. The plan includes a plan for financing the system that won’t rely on city taxpayers.

“It’s the right time for Omaha to support a streetcar,” Stothert said. “The momentum we have to change our urban core forever is undeniable.”

The Mayor’s Office has scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday where Stothert will announce “a pair of significant urban core development announcements.”

Stothert told The World-Herald recently that more than half a dozen developers were interested in the site where the 45-year-old W. Dale Clark Library sits.

In November, the mayor announced the relocation of the library’s public and administrative services ahead of a demolition that is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

Mutual, a Fortune 500 company headquartered employing some 4,000 workers at its current headquarters at 33rd and Dodge Streets, was one of the companies rumored to have been interested in the site. It recently announced that it had launched a facility needs study that could reshape its headquarters.

<&rule>

cordes@owh.com, 402-444-1130, twitter.com/henrycordes

Reporter - Metro News

Henry is a general assignment reporter, but his specialty is deep dives into state issues and public policy. He's also into the numbers behind a story, yet to meet a spreadsheet he didn't like. Follow him on Twitter @HenryCordes. Phone: 402-444-1130.

