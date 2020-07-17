Mutual of Omaha removes Native American chief from its logo

Native American imagery has been part of Mutual of Omaha’s logo for 70 years, with the distinctive profile of an Indian chief as a familiar sight atop the Fortune 500 company’s midtown headquarters. But no more.

As part of a number of new initiatives addressing issues of racial equality and social justice, the insurance company announced Friday that it's immediately retiring the longtime logo.

Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge said that to Mutual, its logo has never had a disrespectful connotation, having been adopted years ago as a symbol of strength and respect. And he said he was aware of no complaints about it from external groups.

“But we are still using a symbol from another culture that isn’t ours,” he said in an interview. “We don’t want to or need to appropriate that symbol. The Mutual of Omaha name stands on its own, and we want to be part of the change that’s happening.”

Mutual’s logo change will be accompanied by a number of other measures intended to promote racial equality and inclusivity, including internal changes and additional support for charities working toward those goals.

The company’s moves are the latest in a nationwide reckoning over race and equality in the wake of the May killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Corporations, state and local governments and organizations across the nation have been making new commitments to address issues of equality. Confederate symbols and others seen as disrespectful and hurtful to people of color have been coming down.