Mutual of Omaha’s 'Wild Kingdom' float wins Director Trophy in Tournament of Roses Parade

A float featuring Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” took home the Director Trophy in the Tournament of Roses Parade Saturday in Pasadena, California.

Mutual of Omaha teamed up with RFD-TV on the homage to "Wild Kingdom," one of the most beloved wildlife programs in television history. RFD-TV has been replaying “Wild Kingdom” episodes on Sunday nights since April, and the decision to participate in the parade came from that partnership.

The Director Trophy recognizes the "most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials," according to the Tournament of Roses. Each year the parade selects three judges who are tasked with selecting award winners.