Mutual, Stothert reveal plans for downtown skyscraper, streetcar system

Then there’s the estimated $6.4 million cost of operating the system annually. Stothert said that would be covered by parking revenues related to the new developments, including new parking garages planned along the streetcar route.

Given the lack of risk to taxpayers with the vetted plan, Stothert said she is comfortable going forward without first seeking some kind of voter approval — an element she has previously said a streetcar plan would need to have to earn her support.

“I understood the value of a streetcar, but nobody has told me how to pay for it and how to operate and maintain it without a tax increase,” she said. ”The urban core committee has presented a funding plan to me that works.”

Stothert said the streetcar system would be run as a city enterprise, overseen by a new city authority whose representatives would be appointed by the city, Metro Transit and the chamber. Since the city owns the system, Stothert said it makes sense for the city to operate it, with Metro as a partner. She said Metro officials have signed on to that plan.

All the elements of the plans are just proposals at this point, subject to City Council approval, Stothert said. The first elements of the plan could go to the council by March.