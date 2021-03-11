Naked man steals cruiser, leads Omaha police on chase

Several vehicles were damaged early Thursday as Omaha police officers pursued a stolen police cruiser from north downtown into the Benson neighborhood.

Police responded to Abbott and Riverfront Drives at about 5:15 a.m. to investigate a report of a naked man running in the street and damaging vehicles. Officers found the suspect standing on top of a semitractor-trailer when they arrived.

The man jumped from the trailer while officers were addressing him and got into a police cruiser.

The man fled in the cruiser and was involved in multiple property damage crashes before the pursuit ended about 5:40 a.m. at 60th and Lake Streets.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center due to suspected narcotics use, police said. The area was closed to traffic while officers worked the investigation.

According to police radio transmissions, the stolen cruiser swerved into oncoming traffic while being pursued. A semitrailer truck and a Lincoln Navigator were among the first vehicles damaged.