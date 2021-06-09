 Skip to main content
Name of Omaha man killed in crash in Valley is released
Name of Omaha man killed in crash in Valley is released

The name of the Omaha man who was killed last week in a crash in Valley has been released.

Jordon Stanley, 30, who lived in the Elkhorn area, was killed around 5 p.m. Thursday near U.S. 275 and 276th Street, Valley Police Chief Brett Smith said.

Stanley, who was driving a 2015 Kia Soul, failed to slow for traffic that had been stopped because of an earlier crash, Smith said.

The Kia slammed into the rear of a Hawkins Construction vehicle. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.

  

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

