Name of Omaha man killed in crash in Valley is released

The name of the Omaha man who was killed last week in a crash in Valley has been released.
Jordon Stanley, 30, who lived in the Elkhorn area, was killed around 5 p.m. Thursday near U.S. 275 and 276th Street, Valley Police Chief Brett Smith said.
Stanley, who was driving a 2015 Kia Soul, failed to slow for traffic that had been stopped because of an earlier crash, Smith said.
The Kia slammed into the rear of a Hawkins Construction vehicle. Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
