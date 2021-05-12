Name of second man killed in Douglas County crash is released

A 19-year-old Yutan man has been identified as the second driver killed in a fiery head-on collision that occurred in western Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Landen Montanio was driving a pickup truck that collided with a van driven by Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan, at 280th Street and West Center Road, which is near the Platte River.

Both Montanio and Miller died at the scene of the Saturday crash, and the pickup caught fire, said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on a two-lane section of West Center Road/Nebraska Highway 92. Witnesses said the van was eastbound on West Center when the driver tried to pass another vehicle. The van entered the westbound lane, where it collided with the westbound pickup.

Two passengers in the pickup, Samuel Maly, 20, and Dylan Fittro, 18, both of Weston, Nebraska, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.

The crash remains under investigation. People with information about the crash may contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6700.

